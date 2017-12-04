Father killed, young daughter injured in 4-wheeler wreck over weekend

A man was killed and his young daughter was injured over the weekend in a 4-wheeler wreck in Zachary.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the driver of the 4-wheeler, Ronald V. LeDuff Jr., 44, of Baton Rouge, and his daughter, who was the passenger on the 4-wheeler, were riding on a 2016 Can Am 1000R 4-wheeler in the 400 block of Flanacher Road in Zachary on Saturday, December 2 when the vehicle left the road on the southbound side.

The 4-wheeler continued off the road down into a ditch, where it hit several small trees, then hit the west bank of the ditch. LeDuff and his daughter were ejected from the vehicle on impact. LeDuff was pronounced dead on the scene. His daughter was transported to a local hospital by EMS, where she was admitted for treatment of her injuries. EBRSO officials say the daughter is stable and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.