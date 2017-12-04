Man who escaped Assumption Parish jail In July pleads guilty to escape, burglary charges

A man who escaped the Assumption Parish jail in July 2017 pleaded guilty to the charge of simple escape and the original charges against him, authorities say.

Calvin J. Weatherford Jr., 32, of Pierre Part, pleaded guilty to two counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and simple escape. The guilty plea was the result of a plea deal with prosecutors for Weatherford’s escape from prison and two separate burglaries in October and November of 2016, according to Tyler Cavalier, the public information officer for the 23rd Judicial District.

Weatherford escaped from the Assumption Parish jail by scaling a fence during the early morning hours of July 12, 2017. He was captured the next day in Pointe Coupee Parish after jumping into Bayou Chanel in an unsuccessful attempt to escape pursuing law enforcement officers. Weatherford confessed to committing the two burglaries after authorities secured an arrest warrant in November 2016.

Upon Weatherford entering the plea deal, Judge Jason Verdigets sentenced Weatherford to a total of 15 years in prison with credit for time served. Weatherford was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the charge of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling with credit for time served on each count, to run concurrently with one another.

He was sentenced to five years in prison for the charge of simple escape, with credit for time served. Judge Verdigets ordered the sentence for the escape charge to run consecutive to the sentence for the burglary charges.

