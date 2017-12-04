Driver wanted in hit and run crash that left pedestrian seriously injured

Officials are seeking the driver responsible for a hit and run wreck that left a man seriously injured.

Just after 4 a.m. on Monday, December 4, troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A were called to investigate a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on LA 74 east of LA 73 in Ascension Parish. The wreck left a 24-year-old man seriously injured.

The initial investigation leads troopers to believe the crash happened sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. The pedestrian was reportedly walking across the LA 74 overpass at I-10 when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

Troopers are seeking the public's help finding the vehicle and driver involved. Anyone with information should contact LSP Troop A at 225-754-8500.

