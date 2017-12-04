Tigers land 6 on AP's 2017 All-SEC Teams - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Tigers land 6 on AP's 2017 All-SEC Teams

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Connect
Arden Key (Source: WAFB) Arden Key (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Associated Press has released its 2017 All-SEC teams and it includes six Tigers, four on the first team and two on the second team.

Junior center Will Clapp was the lone Tiger named to the All-SEC Offense First Team.

RELATED STORY: LSU center named a Rimington Trophy finalist

Defensive back Andraez "Greedy" Williams, along with linebackers Devin White and Arden Key were named to the All-SEC Defense First Team.

Running back Derrius Guice and D.J. Chark (all-purpose) were both named to the All-SEC Offense Second Team.

SEC Awards:
Offensive Player of the Year: Kerryon Johnson, Auburn
Defensive Player of the Year: Roquan Smith, Georgia
Coach of the Year: Kirby Smart, Georgia
Newcomers of the Year: Jake Fromm, Georgia, and Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly