Tigers land 6 on AP's 2017 All-SEC Teams

The Associated Press has released its 2017 All-SEC teams and it includes six Tigers, four on the first team and two on the second team.

Junior center Will Clapp was the lone Tiger named to the All-SEC Offense First Team.

RELATED STORY: LSU center named a Rimington Trophy finalist

Defensive back Andraez "Greedy" Williams, along with linebackers Devin White and Arden Key were named to the All-SEC Defense First Team.

Running back Derrius Guice and D.J. Chark (all-purpose) were both named to the All-SEC Offense Second Team.

SEC Awards:

Offensive Player of the Year: Kerryon Johnson, Auburn

Defensive Player of the Year: Roquan Smith, Georgia

Coach of the Year: Kirby Smart, Georgia

Newcomers of the Year: Jake Fromm, Georgia, and Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.