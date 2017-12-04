LSU center named a Rimington Trophy finalist

LSU junior Will Clapp has been named a finalist for the 2017 Rimington Trophy.

The award is given to the best center in the country.

Will Clapp has started all 12 games in 2017. The junior has helped pave the way for Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams, who became the third duo in school history to feature a 1,000-yard rusher and 700 yard rusher in one season. In the passing game, Clapp also protected quarterback Danny Etling in surpassing 4,000 career yards at LSU. Overall, Clapp has been the leading offensive lineman in knockdowns in more than half the games. The New Orleans, Louisiana native is also on pace to break the career starts record at LSU. (Rimington Trophy Committee)

Bradley Bozeman of Alabama and Billy Price of Ohio State are the other two finalists for the award.

The winner of the Rimington Trophy will be presented live during the ESPNU Red Carpet Show on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 immediately preceding the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.