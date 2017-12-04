More people taking advantage of free monthly expungement event

A monthly event is helping people in Baton Rouge clear out past mistakes so they can move on with their future.

“As the program grows, we continue to see that we are filling a previously unmet need in our parish,” said

The one-stop expungement clinic called BREES, Baton Rouge Easy Expungement Screening, is held on the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 8894 Airline Highway, Suite Q, in the Connell’s Village Shopping Center. Attendees have their criminal histories reviewed by local legal experts to see if they qualify for an expungement.

“What is unique about this program is that we have everyone from City Court and District Court involved in the expungement application process located in one place on a Saturday so that individuals really can have their entire package completed in one step,” said Baton Rouge City Prosecutor Andy Dotson.

Some attendees may qualify to have all statutory expungement fees waived if their case was never prosecuted or dismissed. Legal officials say the event is an important first step to improve our local court’s responsiveness to those needing expungements to improve their job opportunities.

During the December edition of the event, a total of 53 people attended, which is approximately a dozen more than the previous events.

The next event will be held on January 6, 2018.

