Community activists sue Mayor Pro Tem, City of Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge police remove Michael McClanahan after Scott Wilson ordered them to remove McClanahan from Metro Council chambers on May 10, 2017. (Photo listed in lawsuit originally provided by The Advocate.)

Three people have filed a lawsuit against Baton Rouge Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wilson and the City of Baton Rouge for a May 10, 207, incident in which Wilson allegedly ordered police to remove them and three other people from the Metro Council chambers during the public comment period of a council meeting.

The lawsuit alleges that Wilson suppressed the plaintiffs’ first amendment rights of free speech by removing them from the council chambers. It also alleges that Wilson and the City of Baton Rouge have a “long history” of suppressing the voices of black citizens.

The plaintiffs are listed as Michael McClanahan, who is President of the East Baton Rouge NACCP, Gary Chambers, who is Editor-In-Chief of the Rouge Collection, and Eugene Collins, who is Director of Prevention for the HIV/AIDS Alliance for Region Two, Inc. are listed as the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

McClanahan, Chambers, and Collins began to speak about the Alton Sterling shooting during the public comment period for unrelated agenda items and were removed in less than a minute from the time they began speaking. Chambers was removed after eight seconds and Collins was removed after two and a half seconds, the lawsuit says. Wilson allegedly removed three other people were from the meeting for speaking about the Alton Sterling case even though they were speaking on topic about the agenda item.

The suit also claims Wilson removed a man during the public comment period of a June 28, 2017, council meeting immediately after the man mentioned the Alton Sterling case. The man was allegedly at the podium for less than five seconds before he was removed.

The lawsuit also alleges that “Scott Wilson Has Consistently Allowed People to Speak Far Off Agenda Topics – So Long As They Don’t Mention Alton Sterling, Criticize Chief Dabadie, or Criticize Scott Wilson.”

The attorney who filed the suit claims that McClanahan, Chambers, and Collins still had the right to speak during the public comment period even though they were speaking off topic. The plaintiffs seek the court to declare that Wilson acted inappropriately by ordering them out of the council chambers, and to recuperate attorneys’ fees, costs and expenses from the lawsuit.

The incident mentioned in the lawsuit happened one week after the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it would not be filing charges against Officer Blane Salamoni and Officer Howie Lake II for the shooting death of Alton Sterling on July 5, 2016. Items related to the issue of officer-involved shootings were listed on the meeting's agenda, according to the lawsuit.

Lee Anne Batson, the attorney for the City of Baton Rouge, told WAFB that she has not reviewed the lawsuit but has no comment. Mayor Pro Temp Scott Wilson also declined comment.

William Most, the attorney representing McClanahan, Chambers, and Collins spoke to WAFB about the lawsuit this afternoon.

“This lawsuit is about the May 10, 2017, Metro Council Meeting in which people got up in public comment to talk and Scott Wilson, who was chairman of the meeting, removed them, ordered police to take them out if they said only one of a couple different things. If they mentioned the words ‘Alton Sterling’ he immediately ordered them removed by the police. If they talked about the police, criticized police he ordered them removed by the police. And this is unconstitutional discrimination that violates their free speech rights. What we saw was a pattern. We reviewed hours and hours and hours of video of Scott Wilson chairing the meeting. And what we found is that Scott Wilson had people removed during public comment under only three circumstances. If they said the words Alton Sterling, if they criticized the police or if they criticized Scott Wilson himself. If any of those things happened they were ordered removed. ”

WAFB’s Cheryl Mercedes will have more of the attorney’s comments and more on the lawsuit on 9News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m.

Click here to see a copy of the lawsuit.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.