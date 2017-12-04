Home of accused murderer destroyed by 'suspicious' fire

Three people have filed a lawsuit against Baton Rouge Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wilson and the City of Baton Rouge for a May 10, 207, incident in which Wilson allegedly ordered police to remove them and three other people from the Metro Council chambers during the public comment period of a council meeting.More >>
Roy Moore has tweeted his thanks for President Donald Trump's endorsement.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, December 2.More >>
A monthly event is helping people in Baton Rouge clear out past mistakes so they can move on with their future.More >>
A senior at Catholic High School won the Congressional App Challenge for the state of Louisiana.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.More >>
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Bush said he believes the women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, and he felt the need to write the op-ed following reports that the president had privately suggested that the "Access Hollywood" tape was not authentic.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.More >>
