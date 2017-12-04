Home of accused murderer destroyed by 'suspicious' fire

Baton Rouge fire investigators are calling a late night fire in Zachary "suspicious," but so far they have not ruled it arson.

Officials say the person who lives at the home is Taurus Hamilton. He's accused of a shooting spree that left four people dead.

The home, which is located on Burrell Road, went up in flames Sunday evening.

No one was injured because the home was unoccupied.

