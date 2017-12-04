Catholic High student wins Congressional App Challenge

A senior at Catholic High School won the Congressional App Challenge for the state of Louisiana.

Senior Evan Goldsmith, 18, created an app that helps students find their classroom.

Representative Garret Graves came to Catholic High Monday morning to announce that Goldsmith had won.

The Congressional App Challenge is a national competition that awards students by state. Students submit their app, and a panel of experts including LSU professors pick the winners.

"The coolest thing to me was the fact that they addressed real world problems,” Graves said. “Just took some of their own personal experiences and used technology to devise solutions."

Goldsmith says he’s been interested in coding since he started high school.

"It was really fun, so I just continued taking them as electives and I just continued working towards it, and eventually I just eventually came to here,” he said.

Sheri Schoonmaker has been teaching Goldsmith for three years.

"Evan is very creative,” he said. “He gets an idea and he starts acting on it actually creates things."

Graves also went to Lee High School to announce the second and third place finishers, which was a group of students that worked together.

As the top finisher, Goldsmith will get to go to Washington D.C. in the spring and take a tour of the Capitol.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.