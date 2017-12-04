FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather changes ahead - umbrellas tomorrow, coats Wednesday

Get ready for major weather changes.

Find your umbrella, you’ll definitely need it Tuesday. Pull out the jackets and coats, you’ll need them for an extended period this week.

Monday and Tuesday, afternoon temperatures will continue to peak well above the seasonal norm (66°); short-term highs in the mid 70°s.

A strong cold front is still on course to slide through our viewing area Tuesday – you’ll need your wet weather gear. Expect widespread showers (80% coverage), a few isolated thunderstorms are possible but a “severe weather” outbreak is NOT in the forecast.

Significantly colder air will move in behind this front – our anticipated high temperatures (starting Wednesday) will only reach the low to mid 50°s; overnight lows for the rest of this week, in the mid to upper 30°s.

A secondary, and even stronger, cold front should slide southward Friday night/early Saturday; quite likely bringing freezing temperatures to our viewing area Saturday and Sunday morning; plus, a possible “wind chill” (what it “feels like”) in the 20°s.

YOUR QUICKCAST:

TODAY: early patchy fog; sun/cloud mix – 20% rain coverage, warm – a high 76°

TONIGHT: increasing clouds, mild – light SE winds; a low of 64°

TOMORROW: light early rain – becoming widespread by afternoon/evening (a few isolated storms possible); a high of 75°

TOMORROW NIGHT: cloudy, light rain (60%) – much cooler – a low of 42°

WEDNESDAY: mostly cloudy – scattered rain (40%); much colder, a high of 51°

THURSDAY: scattered light rain (40% coverage); very chilly – a high of 52°

FRIDAY: returning sunshine – chilly, high of 56°

SATURDAY: cold morning; sunny, chilly afternoon – high of 58°

SUNDAY: cold morning; sunny, cool afternoon; a high of 59°

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SE winds, 5 – 10 knots; Seas, 1 – 2 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: SE winds, 5 – 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR DECEMBER 5:

High Tide: 11:38 pm +1.4

Low Tide: 8:53 am -0.5

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR DECEMBER 4 … 83° (1904); 26° (1929)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR DECEMBER 4 … 66°; 44°

SUNRISE: 6:47 am

SUNSET: 5:03 pm

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.