WATCH LIVE: Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by car on Airline Hwy.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.

The incident happened at roughly 7:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of Airline Hwy., which is located between Harry Drive and Tom Drive.

A woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.

Details are limited. We will update this story with new information as soon as it is available.

