Unrestrained driver dead after car runs off road, strikes several trees

The Baton Rouge community has stepped up to back the Faust family as they adjust to a new normal.More >>
The Baton Rouge community has stepped up to back the Faust family as they adjust to a new normal.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department has in custody the suspected shooter in an early Sunday morning fatal shooting.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department has in custody the suspected shooter in an early Sunday morning fatal shooting.More >>
More than 200 pounds of unclaimed contraband bologna was seized at U.S.-Mexico border this week, CBS affiliate KDBC-TV reports.More >>
More than 200 pounds of unclaimed contraband bologna was seized at U.S.-Mexico border this week, CBS affiliate KDBC-TV reports.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, December 2.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, December 2.More >>
Officials say one man died after his car ran off the road and struck several trees.More >>
Officials say one man died after his car ran off the road and struck several trees.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
A comparison of Republican-written tax bills passed by the Senate and House.More >>
A comparison of Republican-written tax bills passed by the Senate and House.More >>
The first of three consecutive super moons will appear in the eastern sky Sunday night.More >>
The first of three consecutive super moons will appear in the eastern sky Sunday night.More >>