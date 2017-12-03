Unrestrained driver dead after car runs off road, strikes several trees

Officials say one man died after his car ran off the road and struck several trees.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, State Police began investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of 64-year-old Billy J. Bookman of Opelousas.

State Police say the crash occurred as Bookman was driving eastbound on US Hwy. 190 near a Dollar General store in Erwinville in a 2003 Jaguar. For reasons still under investigation, Bookman's Jaguar ran off the road and struck several trees.

Bookman was unrestrained at the time of the crash, according to police, and suffered fatal injuries as a result.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Bookman for analysis, which is standard in all fatal crashes.

This investigation is ongoing.

