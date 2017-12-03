LSU to meet Notre Dame in Citrus Bowl

The LSU Tigers are heading back to The Citrus Bowl in Orlando, this time to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game will be played on New Year's Day and will kickoff at noon Baton Rouge time.

Both teams have identical 9-3 records, with the Tigers #17 and the Irish #14 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

LSU and Notre Dame last met in the 2014 Music City Bowl, with the Irish kicking a 32-yard field goal at the gun to beat the Tigers 31-28 in Nashville. That defeat completed a very lackluster season for the Tigers, who finished 8-5 overall that year. Notre Dame snapped a four-game losing skid with the triumph to finish 8-5 themselves.

Notre Dame is led this season by junior running back Josh Adams, who has rushed for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns. Adams also averages a whopping 7.3 yards per carry. The Irish haven't been stellar at quarterback, however, as junior Brandon Wimbush is completing just 49.8% of his passes and has 1,818 yards passing on the season.

LSU dominated Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson and the #13 Louisville Cardinals 29-9 in last year's Citrus Bowl. The Tigers have won six of seven games this season after their embarrassing home loss to Troy in late September.

This is will be the 12th time in history the two football teams will meet. The Irish lead the series 6-5.

