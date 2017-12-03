Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of 50-year-old

The Baton Rouge Police Department has in custody the suspected shooter in an early Sunday morning fatal shooting.

Detectives with BRPD, in collaboration with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested 53-year-old Taher Toom, of Hammond, Sunday in connection to a fatal shooting in the 12000 block of Parnell Dr. around 1:45 a.m., authorities say.

According to police, the body of 50-year-old Zakaria Toom, of Baton Rouge, was found inside the residence. The victim sustained apparent gunshot injuries during the shooting, police say, and died on the scene.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing for any potentials motives. Police say they were able to make this arrest with information provided by witnesses.

Taher Toom will be booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon and later transferred to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, authorities say.

