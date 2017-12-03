WATCH: BREC's zoo introduces Amazon Wish List program for animals; Cheetahs have a 'ball'

Some animals at the zoo in Baton Rouge are already having a rewarding holiday season.

In November, BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo launched it's Wish List program for Zoo animals through Amazon.

The Zoo is always looking for ways to add enrichment to the animal's lives and with the new wish list program, it plans to do just that.

The program allows the public to purchase toys, treats and other fun items for the Zoo's birds, carnivores, hoofstock, primates, education department and more, officials say.

Items on the wish list can range from playmats and balls to spices and scratch pads. Check out the full list of options here.

Some items on the list are already starting to come in.

In a Facebook post, BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo showed off a virtually indestructible ball for the cheetahs, gazelles, and other zoo carnivores. "Our animals are loving the new enrichment items they're receiving daily from their Amazon Wish List," the post said.

Many options on the list are "stocking stuffer" prices and allow the gift-giver to simply and easily provide ready-made enrichments for the Zoo's animals with the click of a button.

The launch timing is perfect for the holidays - as a stocking stuffer or gift for the animal lover who has everything.

Copyright 2017WAFB. All rights reserved.