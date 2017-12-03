WATCH: BREC's zoo introduces Amazon Wish List program for animals; Cheetahs have a 'ball'

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.More >>
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting and needs the public's help.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting and needs the public's help.More >>
The LSU Tigers are heading back to The Citrus Bowl in Orlando, this time to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.More >>
The LSU Tigers are heading back to The Citrus Bowl in Orlando, this time to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.More >>
Some animals at the zoo in Baton Rouge are already having a rewarding holiday season.More >>
Some animals at the zoo in Baton Rouge are already having a rewarding holiday season.More >>
Deputies in St. Martinville are investigating a fatal early morning crash where, they say, heavy fog and speed played a factor.More >>
Deputies in St. Martinville are investigating a fatal early morning crash where, they say, heavy fog and speed played a factor.More >>
A Facebook user who was at the ACC Championship game Saturday night posted a video of a crazy brawl between fans in the stands during the game.More >>
A Facebook user who was at the ACC Championship game Saturday night posted a video of a crazy brawl between fans in the stands during the game.More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>
Which looms largest for the selection committee - a conference championship or a 31-point loss?More >>
Which looms largest for the selection committee - a conference championship or a 31-point loss?More >>
The first of three consecutive super moons will appear in the eastern sky Sunday night.More >>
The first of three consecutive super moons will appear in the eastern sky Sunday night.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>