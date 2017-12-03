Deputies: Heavy fog, speed factors in fiery fatal crash

Deputies in St. Martinville are investigating a fatal early morning crash where, they say, heavy fog and speed played a factor.

According to the St. Martinville Sheriff's Department Office, around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2500 block of Doyle Melancon Rd. in Breaux Bridge.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle complete engulfed in flames. The Breaux Bridge Fire Department, who also responded and assisted with the crash, extinguished the flames, officials say.

The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Devan Durand, of St. Martinville, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained as a result of the crash.

Upon further investigation, deputies determined Durand was driving southbound on Doyle Melancon Rd. and failed to negotiate a curve at the intersection of Clayton Castille Rd, according to authorities. He then struck a tree which causes the vehicles to go up in flames.

According to deputies, initial findings indicate "speed and heavy fog were factors in the crash." Deputies say alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this time.

