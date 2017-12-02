Apparent robbery ends in 1 man shot, injured

One man is in the hospital after a shooting on Plank Road Saturday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting occurred around 6:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of Plank Road.

Officials say they believe the shooting was a result of a robbery. The victim of the robbery was then shot.

One male victim sustained an apparently non-life-threatening gunshot wound before later arriving at a local hospital for treatment.

This shooting is still under investigation. Identities of the parties involved have not been released.

