WAFB wins Best Newscast EMMY

WAFB-TV won an EMMY award for Best Newscast during a ceremony in Orlando Saturday evening.

It was the first EMMY win in that category in the station’s history.

The winning entry featured the station’s 5 p.m. newscast produced by Heather Phung and anchored by Cheryl Mercedes, Greg Meriwether and Meteorologist Steve Caparotta.

WAFB also took home an EMMY in the category of “human interest” for a story entitled “The Backyard of Nathan Harvey” by Greg Meriwether and photojournalist Derron Daquano.

WAFB and Raycom Media took home an EMMY for “Louisiana Rising”, a concert special that raised money for victims of the devastating 2016 flood in an around Baton Rouge. WAFB Marketing Director Chris Blades was recognized for his work on the special. Raycom Media’s Sandy Breland set up an all-star cast for the live special that was hosted by Harry Connick, Jr., Randy Jackson, and WAFB anchor Lauren Westbrook.

The prestigious EMMY Awards are presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

