Sheriff's office encourages safe driving with holiday twist

Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office are encouraging safe driving this holiday season with their own version of “Elf on a Shelf.”

Leo, the law enforcing elf, will be making an appearance at the Lockport Christmas Parade Saturday night riding on a motorcycle unit.

In a tweet posted by the Sheriff’ Office, Leo’s goal is to remind citizens to travel cautiously and watch for children.

