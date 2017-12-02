Prosecutors seek reinstatement of 1974 rape conviction against Wilbert Jones

Wilbert Jones the day he was released (Source: WAFB)

Just weeks after Wilbert Jones was exonerated and released from prison after serving nearly 46 years for rape, prosecutors have asked the Supreme Court to reinstate his conviction.

Multiple media outlets report East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors Friday urged the Louisiana Supreme Court to reinstate Jones' 1974 conviction in the abduction and rape of a Baton Rouge nurse.

Jones was released on bail Nov. 15 after a judge ruled prosecutors held back evidence from the defense during the original trial.

RELATED: EBR man in prison for 45+ years released after rape charge overturned

In an appeal, the district attorney's office stated prosecutors did not "hide evidence" from the defense.

Jones has said he is not worried about an appeal because he is innocent.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)