Southern falls 94-66 to Oklahoma State

Information provided by Southern University Athletics

STILLWATER, OK - Despite Southern fast start, the Lady Jaguars fell 94-66 to Oklahoma State in Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Jaguars trailed 26-20 after the first quarter before the Lady Cowgirls used a 10-1 run to start of the second quarter to distance themselves and take a commanding 51-33 lead into the half.

With the Lady Cowgirls holding a sizeable advantage in the interior, Oklahoma State outscored Southern in the paint 44-20, while picking up 25 points off Southern's 19 turnovers.

The Lady Jaguars was led by senior forward Briana green and sophomore guard Jaden Towner with 13 points each. Green also had a team high eight rebounds while Towner was 3-5 from behind the arc.

Four Lady Cowgirls scored double digits led by Mandy Coleman and Areanna Combs with 18 points each, Loryn Goodwin with 13 and Kaylee Jensen chipped in 11 point and pulled down eight boards for the Cowgirls.

Southern will conclude the non-conference portion of its 2017-18 schedule when the Jaguars travel to Alabama to face Auburn on December 9th before traveling south to battle South Alabama on December 11th in Mobile, Ala. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. tipoffs. The Lady Jaguars will travel to Florida for three contests starting on December 13th in Daytona Beach taking on Bethune-Cookman before heading to south to face University of South Florida in Tampa on December 15th and Toledo on December 18th in the West Palm Invitational in West Palm Beach.

