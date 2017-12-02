Sportsline teams are ‘dome bound’ to play for state championships

Several Sportsline Friday Nite squads will be in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome next weekend to compete for state championships.

Zachary punched its ticket by beating West Monroe on the road. The Broncos will take on Hahnville in the championship game in Class 5A.

West Feliciana got past Jennings to make it to the finals for the first time in school history. The Saints will face Richwood in Class 3A.

St. Helena will head south to the dome after its victory over Ferriday. The Hawks are matched up against Welsh in Class 2A.

St. Helena coach Brandon Brown very emotional after the game, plus Hawks fans and players celebrating their first trip to the Dome since 2004. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/xHQbozaGMg — Johnny Lombardi (@jlombarditv) December 2, 2017

Kentwood beat Oak Grove and West St. John got past Logansport, so the Kangaroos and Rams will do battle for the Class 1A title.

SEMIFINAL SCORES (Public Schools)

CLASS 5A

Hahnville - 43

Acadiana - 42 (OT)

Zachary - 29

West Monroe - 27

CLASS 4A

Karr - 20

Easton - 12

Lakeshore - 33

Rayne - 0

CLASS 3A

Richwood - 15

Kaplan - 8

West Feliciana - 45

Jennings - 26

CLASS 2A

St. Helena - 12

Ferriday - 6

Welsh - 28

Many - 18

CLASS 1A

Kentwood - 19

Oak Grove - 7

West St. John - 34

Logansport - 18

Some area private schools earned bids to play in championship games the previous week and did not play Friday.

Catholic High will take on John Curtis in Division I.

UHigh will face De La Salle in Division II.

Ascension Catholic will go up against Lafayette Christian in Division IV.

Click here for the brackets

