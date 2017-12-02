Police: Unlicensed contractor faces fraud charge

A man who lied about being a licensed contractor and failed to complete the repairs on a flooded home has been arrested, according to police.

Nicholas Phillips, 27, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of residential contractor fraud.

According to the probable cause report, the victim’s home was damaged in the historic August 2016 flood and Phillips was hired to handle the repairs.

The report stated the homeowner told investigators he believed Phillips was a licensed contractor because Phillips allegedly told him, along with the fact it was on his business card and trailer.

It added both parties agreed on the estimate for the project, which started in September 2016 and was scheduled to be complete by December.

According to the report, the work was not done in December and for the next couple of months, the homeowner allegedly told it would be finished by the next month.

The report stated by the end of February, the repairs were not complete and the homeowner allegedly could not find him.

It added investigators later learned Phillips had applied for a Louisiana Contractor’s License, but was denied.

