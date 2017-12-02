Louisiana's US senators say tax bill would help families in the state, some groups disagree

Just weeks after Wilbert Jones was exonerated and released from prison after serving nearly 46 years for rape, prosecutors have asked the Supreme Court to reinstate his conviction.More >>
Just weeks after Wilbert Jones was exonerated and released from prison after serving nearly 46 years for rape, prosecutors have asked the Supreme Court to reinstate his conviction.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, December 2.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, December 2.More >>
Both of Louisiana’s Republican US senators voted for the nearly $1.5 trillion tax bill, which passed by a narrow margin in the Senate early Saturday morning.More >>
Both of Louisiana’s Republican US senators voted for the nearly $1.5 trillion tax bill, which passed by a narrow margin in the Senate early Saturday morning.More >>
A Reserve man is behind bars for the fatal hit and run of a pedestrian, according to Louisiana State Police.More >>
A Reserve man is behind bars for the fatal hit and run of a pedestrian, according to Louisiana State Police.More >>
A man who lied about being a licensed contractor and failed to complete the repairs on a flooded home has been arrested, according to police. Nicholas Phillips, 27, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of residential contractor fraud.More >>
A man who lied about being a licensed contractor and failed to complete the repairs on a flooded home has been arrested, according to police. Nicholas Phillips, 27, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of residential contractor fraud.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Mohammad, a 6-year-old boy, was born with Down Syndrome, has intellectual difficulties and doesn’t speak; however, a substitute teacher at the boy's school told police he could speak and that he was a terrorist.More >>
Mohammad, a 6-year-old boy, was born with Down Syndrome, has intellectual difficulties and doesn’t speak; however, a substitute teacher at the boy's school told police he could speak and that he was a terrorist.More >>
Betty Miller was arrested for making ricin in her apartment, the FBI said in a statement. She wanted to harm herself but was testing it first by sprinkling it onto the food and beverages of other residents of her retirement community.More >>
Betty Miller was arrested for making ricin in her apartment, the FBI said in a statement. She wanted to harm herself but was testing it first by sprinkling it onto the food and beverages of other residents of her retirement community.More >>