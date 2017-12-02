Louisiana's US senators say tax bill would help families in the state, some groups disagree

Both of Louisiana’s Republican US senators voted for the nearly $1.5 trillion tax bill, which passed by a narrow margin in the Senate early Saturday morning.More >>
A Reserve man is behind bars for the fatal hit and run of a pedestrian, according to Louisiana State Police.More >>
A man who lied about being a licensed contractor and failed to complete the repairs on a flooded home has been arrested, according to police. Nicholas Phillips, 27, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of residential contractor fraud.More >>
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation and community partners from the Baton Rouge Sigma, Delta, and Tri-parish Alumnae held a walk Friday for World AIDS Day.More >>
With the flip of a switch on the city's 35-foot Christmas tree and the burst of fireworks over downtown, the Christmas season has officially come to Baton Rouge.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
A comparison of Republican-written tax bills before the Senate, passed by the House.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
