Louisiana's US senators say tax bill passage will help families in the state

A man who lied about being a licensed contractor and failed to complete the repairs on a flooded home has been arrested, according to police. Nicholas Phillips, 27, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of residential contractor fraud.More >>
A man who lied about being a licensed contractor and failed to complete the repairs on a flooded home has been arrested, according to police. Nicholas Phillips, 27, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of residential contractor fraud.More >>
Sen. Bill Cassidy said the legislation will cut taxes for working families in the state. Sen. John Kennedy said a non-partisan group claims Louisiana will see an increase in new jobs.More >>
Sen. Bill Cassidy said the legislation will cut taxes for working families in the state. Sen. John Kennedy said a non-partisan group claims Louisiana will see an increase in new jobs.More >>
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation and community partners from the Baton Rouge Sigma, Delta, and Tri-parish Alumnae held a walk Friday for World AIDS Day.More >>
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation and community partners from the Baton Rouge Sigma, Delta, and Tri-parish Alumnae held a walk Friday for World AIDS Day.More >>
With the flip of a switch on the city's 35-foot Christmas tree and the burst of fireworks over downtown, the Christmas season has officially come to Baton Rouge.More >>
With the flip of a switch on the city's 35-foot Christmas tree and the burst of fireworks over downtown, the Christmas season has officially come to Baton Rouge.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, December 1.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, December 1.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.More >>
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.More >>
A Texarkana, AR, teacher is behind bars after confessing to videoing several boys in the restroom.More >>
A Texarkana, AR, teacher is behind bars after confessing to videoing several boys in the restroom.More >>