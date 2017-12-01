World AIDS Day recognized with community walk, prayer event

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation and community partners from the Baton Rouge Sigma, Delta, and Tri-parish Alumnae held a walk Friday for World AIDS Day.

Hosted by comedian Tony King Is Funny, the World AIDS Day community walk and prayer was guided by Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae, Louisiana Tri-Parish, and Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the NAACP of Baton Rouge.

The event also hosted free HIV testing, education opportunities, food, and giveaways.

Their goal is to put a dent in the high number of HIV and AIDS cases reported annually in the south Louisiana.

“We care about each other here in Baton Rouge,” said Jerrie Booker, President of the Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter. “Get involved, help educate your people.”

“It’s not just about providing information, but also helping individuals to understand how that information can really help them and to keep them alive and safe and strong,” said Karmen Davis, President of the Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter.

The groups ended their walk by forming a human AIDS ribbon.

They hope events like this will help fight the stigma often associated with HIV and AIDS.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.