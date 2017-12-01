Annual Festival of Lights officially rings in holiday season

With the flip of a switch on the city's 35-foot Christmas tree and the burst of fireworks over downtown, the Christmas season has officially come to Baton Rouge.

“The lights help you get into the Christmas spirit so yeah, it’s here, it’s coming,” said Markiya Turner.

First-timer for the Festival of Lights, Turner says it's all about the lights of course, but for the young ones and those young at heart, perhaps the biggest attraction was the snow created in a portion of Repentance Park. Many area parents brought their children to enjoy the wintry creation, but some say they too were drawn to the icy mix.

“Absolutely, and they haven’t seen snow before actually ever. We have, but they haven’t,” said Brandy Langland.

Despite being new to the white stuff, the kids were mesmerized. Some chose to play in the makeshift winter wonderland, while others hopped on an inner tube to race downhill. Several parents were busy trying capture the perfect image of their kids playing. With sledding, ice-skating, fireworks, and a visit from Santa Claus, they had plenty of chances to do it.

“And it’s free so it’s awesome,” said Turner.

“Oh it’s wonderful and it’s great to be able to go out with your family and have a good time,” Langland added.

The Festival of Lights is Baton Rouge's oldest holiday tradition.

