It's looking a lot like Christmas at the La. State Capitol

By Erin Fulbright, Digital
Source: Governor's Facebook Source: Governor's Facebook
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

It’s looking a lot like Christmas at the Louisiana State Capitol!

On Thursday, November 29, decorations began arriving in the Louisiana State Capitol, where poinsettias and garlands filled both the House and Senate chambers.

“Christmas at the Capitol continues today,” was posted on the Governor’s Facebook page Friday.

Trees decorated by different state agencies and emergency responders filled Memorial Hall.    

