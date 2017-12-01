On this day: Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat

One of the most significant moments in the civil rights movement occurred 62 years ago today in Montgomery, Alabama. On Dec. 1, 1955, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man while riding the bus, sparking a boycott of public transit and making Parks a symbol of the movement.

Parks was arrested and fined as the Jim Crow laws of the era required Parks to relinquish her seat to a white man despite the fact she was sitting in the black section of the bus.

Organized by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Montgomery Bus Boycott that began with Parks’s arrest lasted 13 months. The following year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that segregation on public buses in Alabama was unconstitutional. The boycott ended the following month.

Many consider Rosa Parks to be the “mother of the civil rights movement.”

Community leaders and politicians paid their respects to Parks and the change that her actions sparked today.

She sat down so we could stand up. We honor you. We thank you. Mrs. #RosaParks. pic.twitter.com/iaZ7IEn4VI — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) December 1, 2017

Today we pay tribute to Rosa Parks, an inspiring symbol of freedom and triumph for all mankind.



May we all refuse to surrender to apathy and indifference when faced with injustice.



I declare today Rosa Parks day in the State of New York. pic.twitter.com/rEaFGVBd26 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 1, 2017

62 years ago today, Rosa Parks stood up for what is right, what is fair, and what is just, by sitting down on a Montgomery city bus and refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger. Her actions took raw courage and helped ignite a movement. #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/iMHemdVzzB — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) December 1, 2017

