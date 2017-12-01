Could feud between Gov. Edwards and Sen. Kennedy be a sign of things to come in 2019?

With the flip of a switch on the city's 35-foot Christmas tree and the burst of fireworks over downtown, the Christmas season has officially come to Baton Rouge.More >>
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation and community partners from the Baton Rouge Sigma, Delta, and Tri-parish Alumnae held a walk Friday for World AIDS Day.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, December 1.More >>
It’s looking a lot like Christmas at the Louisiana State Capitol!More >>
One of the most significant moments in the civil rights movement occurred 62 years ago today in Montgomery, Alabama. On Dec. 1, 1955, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man while riding the bus, sparking a boycott of public transit and making Parks a symbol of the movement. Parks was arrested and fined as the Jim Crow laws of the era required Parks to relinquish her seat to a white man despite the fact she was sitting in the black section of the bus. Organized by Dr. ...More >>
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
Court documents say a Kansas City man has been charged with killing his wife after the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor that she had found a body and "didn't want to be next."More >>
A highly contagious and potentially deadly strain of the dog flu is working its way across Ohio.More >>
A Slidell man has pleaded guilty to sex crimes against a four-year-old.More >>
Betty Miller was arrested for making ricin in her apartment, the FBI said in a statement. She wanted to harm herself but was testing it first by sprinkling it onto the food and beverages of other residents of her retirement community.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
