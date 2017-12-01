Murder trial begins for man accused of stuffing fiancee's molester in barrel

Opening statements are underway in the trial for a man accused of killing the man convicted of molesting his fiancee when she was a child.

Jace Crehan, 23, of Walker, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Robert Noce Jr., 47, of Zachary, in 2015.

The trial is being held in the 19th Judicial District Court. Judge Anthony Marabella, Jr. is presiding over the case.

Jury selection lasted nearly a week.

Noce was found dead on July 5, 2015, after he was stabbed, strangled, and stuffed in a 55-gallon barrel inside his trailer's kitchen. Noce was convicted of molesting Crehan's then-fiancee, Brittany Monk, when she was a child.

Monk pleaded guilty to manslaughter on June 26, 2017 for her role in the killing. Crehan offered the court a manslaughter plea on June 27, but the district attorney’s office rejected Crehan’s plea.

"That's not something we are prepared to do, at least today, that's not something we're going to do," said assistant district attorney, Darwin Miller, back in June.

