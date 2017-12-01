Jury selection continues for man accused of stuffing fiancee's molester in barrel

Jury selection is expected to last for the better part of a week in the case for a man accused of killing the convicted molester of his fiancee when she was a child.

Jace Crehan is facing trial in the 19th Judicial District Court. Jury selection started Monday and District Attorney Hillar Moore confirms that the process is expected to last for the majority of the week.

Judge Anthony Marabella, Jr. is presiding over the case.

Jace Crehan was indicted on the charge of second-degree murder for the death of Robert Noce Jr., 47 in 2015.

Noce was found dead on July 5, 2015, after he was stabbed, strangled, and stuffed in a 55-gallon barrel inside his trailer's kitchen. Noce was convicted of molesting Crehan's then-fiancée, Brittany Monk when she was a child.

Monk pleaded guilty to manslaughter on June 26 for her role in the killing. Crehan offered the court a manslaughter plea on June 27 but the district attorney’s office rejected Crehan’s plea.

"That's not something we are prepared to do, at least today, that's not something we're going to do," said assistant district attorney, Darwin Miller, back in June.

