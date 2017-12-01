Deputies help kids buy Christmas presents for annual Shop with a Cop program

It's not hard to spot a cop protecting the streets, but you don't often see them working as personal shopping assistants.

“It's our way of giving back to the community. It's also not necessarily to give them Christmas presents per say. Yes it is, but it's also a way for us as law enforcement to connect with the community as well,” said Lt. Chad Parker with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Every year, EBRSO partners with Target for Shop with a Cop. On Friday, many kids in the Baton Rouge community got a gift card to shop for whatever they wanted, and law enforcement tagged along.

The sheriff's office says they love seeing the kids' smiles and getting to interact in a positive way with the people they serve.

For a list of more holiday events and donation opportunities, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.