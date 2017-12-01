$4M HD TV upgrade coming to LSU's 3 biggest athletic venues

Three of LSU’s biggest sports venues, Tiger Stadium, The Pete Maravich Center, and Alex Box Stadium will be receiving a $4 million upgrade of new high-definition televisions that will LSU to broadcast custom content, the university’s athletic department announced on Wednesday.

The concession stands, concourse areas, and premium seating areas in all of the three athletic venues will be outfitted with a new system that features hundreds of high-definition televisions.

The new television upgrades will allow the university to broadcast custom content and event footage to hundreds of high-definition televisions located in the venues. Broadcast personnel will control the new system form a central control room in the LSU Athletic Administration Building.

The Pete Maravich Center will be the first venue to have the new televisions and the system is scheduled to be ready by mid-December. The athletic department says the HD TVs will also be ready at Alex Box Stadium in time for LSU baseball’s season-opener against Notre Dame on February 16, 2018. Tiger Stadium will be the final stadium to receive the television upgrades and will be ready for the Tiger’s football season home-opener on September 8, 2018.

The athletic foundation says the university has been working on the project all year by removing old wiring and installing the new technology throughout the three athletic venues.

“Tiger Stadium wasn’t exactly wired for this,” said Emmett David, Associate Athletics Director for Facility & Project Development. “It’s a massive upgrade and requires a lot of technological and infrastructure improvements to be performed. Once fully installed, our fans will enjoy a crystal-clear picture, stats, college football updates and much more.”

