Roads on LSU campus to be closed this weekend due to two runs

Drivers should be aware that there are two runs happening this weekend on LSU's campus that will affect traffic in the area.

The Baton Rouge Beach Half Marathon will be held on Saturday, December 2 from 7:30 to 11 a.m. The route will require temporary closures on the outskirts of campus along Dalrymple Drive, Nicholson Drive, West Parker Drive, and Stanford Avenue. For a detailed route map, click here.

Then on Sunday, December 3, the Tiger 10K will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The route will call for temporary closures of South Stadium Drive, West Lakeshore Drive, Stanford Avenue, and Dalrymple Drive. Click here for route details.

Drivers should plan accordingly if they are going to be on LSU's campus and use caution when driving near the race routes.

