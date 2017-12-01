Suspect linked to 4 murders in E Feliciana and Zachary extradited back to E Feliciana Parish

The suspect connected to the murders of three people in East Feliciana Parish and one in Zachary has now been extradited back to the East Feliciana Parish Jail.

The murder of three people Sunday evening is linked to the fatal shooting of a man at a gas station in Zachary that same day, authorities confirmed Monday.

Authorities say the triple murder in East Feliciana Parish and murder in Zachary are connected. There is one suspect responsible for all four deaths, investigators believe.

Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police Department in Alabama have in custody Taurus Ike Hamilton, 36, of Zachary. He was arrested during a traffic stop. Officials say around 4:50 a.m. on November 27, the Tuscaloosa Police Department and other agencies received a regional broadcast on two suspects who were wanted in connection with the murders.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was spotted at roughly 11 a.m. Monday morning. Hamilton was taken into custody in the 4200 block of East Hargrove in Tuscaloosa.

Hamilton is being charged with four counts of first degree murder. The Tuscaloosa Police Department reports Hamilton's mother, Belinda Hamilton Folse, 57, was also arrested for allegedly helping him escape to Alabama. She was taken into custody on I-59 near I-20 E at 10:15 a.m. on Monday. She was arrested about half an hour before her son was found and is charged with accessory after the fact.

According to officials, Hamilton and Folse are being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail and the process has begun to bring both suspects back to Louisiana.

There are no other suspects at this time, authorities say.

The series of events started around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Zachary Police Department responded to an incident where one man was shot and killed at a gas pump in front of a grocery store.

Authorities have identified the man killed as Chris Price, 25. According to Chief McDavid, there was a fight between Price, people in his car, and Hamilton. Hamilton allegedly stood over Price and shot him, then drove away, McDavid said.

A few hours later, three people were found dead from gunshot wounds inside of a house in East Feliciana Parish Sunday evening around 5 p.m.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis confirmed Monday the three victims in the East Feliciana shooting have been identified as Laquan Whitfield, Gerald Tate, and Gerald Parker. Tate was the boyfriend of Whitfield. Price, who was shot and killed at the gas station, was Tate's cousin.

Officials say all three were shot in the home.

Authorities also commented on a body that was also found in East Feliciana Parish on Sunday evening. At this time, officials do not believe that case is connected to this series of murders.

