'Prisons were made for people like you,' judge tells man ordered to serve more than 2 life sentences for crime spree

A man convicted on nearly two dozen counts connected to a crime spree from 2014 learned Friday morning he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

East Baton Rouge District Judge Richard Anderson sentenced Andre Young, 22, of Baton Rouge, to the following:

2 consecutive life sentences for the aggravated rapes

2 consecutive 50-year sentences for the attempted murders

2 concurrent 40-year sentences for the second-degree kidnappings

14 concurrent 20-year sentences for the armed robberies and attempted armed robberies

2 concurrent 12-year sentences for the burglaries

"Prisons were made for people like you," Anderson told Young. "You will spend the rest of your life in jail. You earned it and you deserve it."

Anderson also directed the words: "evil," "narcissism," "extreme stupidity," and "despicable" at Young.

Young was found guilty on October 16 on the following charges:

Attempted second-degree murder (2 counts)

Aggravated rape (2 counts)

Second-degree kidnapping ( 2 counts)

Armed robbery (10 counts)

Attempted armed robbery (4 counts)

Simple burglary (2 counts)

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Young and two accomplices went on a crime spree that started on Sunday, July 27 at 4:30 a.m. in which multiple people were robbed, some at gunpoint.

Detectives said Young kidnapped and raped two women. He is also shot at a man who was leaving his home.

Police reported finding him hiding under a house after he bailed out of a car during a chase.

