Celebrity bell ringers set up outside Galatoire's Bistro to kick off holiday donation campaign

Information provided by The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army - Greater Baton Rouge is hosting celebrity bell ringing at Galatoire’s Bistro on Perkins until 5 p.m.

Join The Salvation Army and many local celebrities including Advocate columnist Pam Bordelon, WAFB Anchor Greg Meriwether, Louisiana Fire Marshall Chief H. “Butch” Browning, Bill Corcoran (Scrooge) - Theatre Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, local television host Whitney Vann, and East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Geautreaux.

“The Salvation Army is grateful for so many, who are willing to take time out of their busy schedules to ring the iconic Red Kettle Bell. This year, as we raise funds at this event and through the Red Kettle Campaign, let this help to raise awareness of the many needs in our community. Our goal for 2017 is $425,000, and maybe you can give some time this Christmas season to ring the bell for those who cannot speak for themselves,” said Major Brett Meredith of the Salvation Army.

The Red Kettle has been an American icon for 125 years. From Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve, the ubiquitous buckets can be found outside thousands of storefronts in small towns and big cities across the country. Red kettles raise millions across the United States for Salvation Army programs that provide food, shelter, rehabilitation, disaster relief, and much more for people and families in crisis.

“Join us at Galatoire’s Bistro and support The Salvation Army as we raise awareness for the needs in our community, and maybe you can give some time this Christmas season to ring the bell for homelessness, for hungry children, for cold families, for lonely people, and for those trapped in addiction!”, shared Meredith.