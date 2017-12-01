BIGFISH: Fall weather makes for spectacular fishing near Delacroix

Reports here at Seabrook keep getting better and better. the wall and bypass canal seem to be the hot spots but if you really want to have some fun and catch a mixed box of fish, you may want to try Delacroix.

Captain Jack Payne and I launched the boat from his Sweetwater Marina just after sunrise, we headed south starting at areas in and around at grand lake a short ride from the marina with no shortage of fish.

RELATED: Waddill Wildlife Refuge: An outdoor escape in your own backyard

“The fishing has been real steady and great I’m not going to say in any aspect it’s not good it seems like when it gets colder they school together sometimes a little easy to target,” Payne said.

Speckled trout, redfish, hybrid stripers, it’s all kind of good fish even some bass right here in Delacroix.

Great fishing good conditions this weekend so get out and come on down to Sweetwater and catch some of these. That's this week's BIGFISH report. I'm Captain CT Williams with Captain Jack Payne for WAFB 9 News.

MORE OUTDOORS STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.