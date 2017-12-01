Meat market clerk shoots customer during fight, police say

Police are investigating a shooting at a Baton Rouge meat market that left one person injured Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened at City Town Meat Market on Scotland Avenue.

Sgt. L’Jean McNeely with BRPD said a store clerk and a customer got into a fight and the clerk shot the customer in the leg. He added the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.