Meat market clerk arrested after getting into argument with customer, shooting him

Police are investigating a shooting at a Baton Rouge meat market that left one person injured Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reports it happened at City Town Meat Market in the 8000 block of Scotland Avenue.

Sgt. L’Jean McNeely with BRPD says a store clerk and a customer got into a fight and the clerk shot the customer in the leg. He added the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Abdulghani Mattit, 28, the store clerk, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for shooting the 41-year-old customer in the leg. BRPD officials say during the scuffle, Mattit managed to break away from the fight to retrieve a handgun that was behind the counter. The victim was trying to leave the store when Mattit shot him, officials say.

The victim then fled the store and called police. Mattit reportedly never called police and tried to dispose of evidence prior to police arriving on scene.

Mattit is charged with aggravated battery, attempted second degree murder, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon, and is a fugitive from New York.

