YOUR TURN: CAAWS

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Glen Parks.

Parks responded to our commentary about the good works of the Holiday Helpers of Baton Rouge with information about the great things her organization is doing.

Parks is the President of the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society. In her words:

Here at CAAWS, we have a special fund to help low income pet owners with medical necessities like spay/neuter surgery, shots, and basic medical help. We also accept donated dog food which we then distribute to homeless pet owners in the area. We encourage viewers to remember the four-legged animals in this holiday season. Not all of them have warm beds at night. We gladly accept donations for our Low Income Medical Fund as well.

