YOUR TURN: CAAWS

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Glen Parks, who responded to our commentary about the good works of the Holiday Helpers of Baton Rouge with information about the great things her organization is doing.More >>
A former congressman convicted nearly a decade ago on bribery charges is in line to receive a significantly reduced sentence.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting at a Baton Rouge meat market that left one person injured Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened at City Town Meat Market on Scotland Avenue.More >>
Detectives were called out to investigate a possible homicide early Friday morning. Investigators were sent to Scenic Highway at Kausman Street, which is just north of US 190, around 5:30 a.m.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, December 1.More >>
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.More >>
The sex offender was headbutted multiple times before deputies restrained the other prisoner.More >>
Flynn resigned as President Donald Trump's national security adviser in February after serving for less than a month.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
Ole Miss received the NCAA ruling Friday morning on violations committed by the school’s athletic department.More >>
The lawsuit claims dirty, parasite-ridden water splashed in the man’s eye while he was on a river rapids ride, causing inflammation and severe pain.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
