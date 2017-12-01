Witnesses: Body found along Scenic Hwy, investigation underway

Detectives were called out to investigate a possible homicide early Friday morning.

Investigators were sent to Scenic Highway at Kausman Street, which is just north of US 190, around 5:30 a.m.

Witnesses said a man’s body was found. The person has not yet been identified.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore and the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office were also on the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death.

