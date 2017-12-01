Man found shot to death on Scenic Hwy.

Detectives were called out to investigate a possible homicide early Friday morning.

Investigators were sent to Scenic Highway at Kausman Street, which is just north of US 190, around 5:30 a.m.

Witnesses say a man’s body was found. The person has not yet been identified, but officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the unidentified black male was shot to death.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore and the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office were also on the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the official cause of death. There is currently no motive or suspect in the case.

Anyone with information should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

