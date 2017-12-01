18-wheeler fire shuts down I-10 East in Baton Rouge

A tanker truck caught fire on I-10 East near Perkins Road on Dec. 1, 2017. (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)

An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 East in Baton Rouge early Friday morning, shutting down the interstate and causing massive delays.

It happened on I-10 East between Dalrymple Drive and Perkins Road around 4:30 a.m. Authorities closed I-10 East at Perkins for more than three hours.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the cab of the big rig caught fire. The fire was put out just before 5 a.m. The left and center lanes were reopened just before 5:30 a.m.

Then, the right and center lanes were closed just before 6 a.m. while a tow truck started the process of removing the burned 18-wheeler from the scene.

All lanes were opened around 8 a.m.

It is not known if there were any injuries.

