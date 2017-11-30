Motorcyclist critically injured in wreck on I-12 dies; identity - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Motorcyclist critically injured in wreck on I-12 dies; identity released

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Source: DOTD Source: DOTD
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on I-12 W Thursday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 30. Emergency officials say the driver of a motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. He later died from his injuries.

The wreck happened on the entrance ramp to I-12 W from Airline Highway. The crash involved a 2009 Ducoti motorcycle and a 2005 Toyota Sequoia.

The on-scene investigation revealed the driver of the motorcycle, Marco Ferreira, 40, was entering the on ramp of I-12 W from southbound Airline Highway when he lost control of the bike, crossed over the grass median onto I-12, and hit the concrete. The motorcycle continued and hit the front of the Sequoia.

The 59-year-old female driver of the Sequoia was not injured in the wreck. BRPD officials say no charges are pending at this time. 

