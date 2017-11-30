Motorcyclist critically injured in wreck on I-12

A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a wreck on I-12 W.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, November 30. Emergency officials say the driver of a motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. I-12 W was currently closed for a time as officials worked the scene.

I-12 West is closed at Airline Highway due to an accident. Traffic congestion is minimal. Motorist are advised to take an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) December 1, 2017

We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.