Motorcyclist critically injured in wreck on I-12 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Motorcyclist critically injured in wreck on I-12

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: DOTD Source: DOTD
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a wreck on I-12 W.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, November 30. Emergency officials say the driver of a motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. I-12 W was currently closed for a time as officials worked the scene.

We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly