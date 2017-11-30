Pennington Biomedical seeking kids struggling to maintain healthy weight for study; compensation available

Parents: Is your kid struggling to maintain a healthy weight?

The TIGER Kids research study is looking for ways to improve the health of children. The study will evaluate ways to reduce sedentary behavior, encourage health eating habits, and assess other factors influencing body image, stress, and mood.

Researchers are seeking kids and teenagers that are struggling to maintain a healthy weight to participate in the study. Participants can earn up to $100 for completing the study. Participants must meet the following requirements:

Be between 10 and 16-years-old

Not be on a restrictive diet

Be able to visit Pennington Biomedical three times over a 2-year period

Parents, click here to find out if your child is eligible, or call 225-763-3000.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.