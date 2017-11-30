LSP: Pineville police officer accused of abuse of office

Louisiana State Police Troopers say they have arrested a Pineville police officer on the charge of abuse of office.

Terry Bradshaw, 36, of Deville, was arrested on November 30 after state police began investigating accusations against Bradshaw with the help of the Pineville Police Department in September, according to Master Trooper Daniel Moreau.

During the investigation, a Rapides Parish Grand Jury indicted Bradshaw with abuse of office. Moreau said state police will release more details at a later date because the case is still under investigation.

